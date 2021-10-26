Registered voters down by about 100k, but more independent candidates contesting

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said 26.2 million people had registered to vote in these elections, whereas 26.3 million were registered to vote in the 2016 local government elections.

PRETORIA – One hundred thousand fewer people have registered to vote in Monday's local government elections than in 2016, but there will be a record number of candidates contesting.

The figures were announced at the launching of the National Results Operation Centre in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

But there will be a record total of 95,427 candidates taking part in Monday's elections, compared to only about 60,000 candidates five years ago.

The number of independent candidates has almost doubled, from 855 in 2016 to 1,546 this year - a growth of 42%.

Mamabolo id this meant that the elections were "highly contested" this year.

The City of Johannesburg is the most contested municipality in the country with 56 parties on the ballot paper.