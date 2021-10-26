Mashaba: ‘Warm support’ from voters giving us hope ahead of Nov elections
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was campaigning in Soweto on Tuesday where he was visiting homes and addressing challenges.
JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the reception he had received from residents in Johannesburg showed that his party would emerge as the biggest party in South Africa.
Mashaba was campaigning in Soweto on Tuesday where he was visiting homes and addressing challenges.
He said before committing to starting ActionSA, he had only wished for the support of 500,000 South Africans but what he got had shocked him.
He said it was clear that people were tired of the abuse from the African National Congress (ANC).
Many of the supporters there said campaigning for ActionSA had been rather easy because of the warm reception from voters.
