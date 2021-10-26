Markram stars as Proteas claim first win at T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram produced an unbeaten 51* off 26 deliveries, including two fours and an explosive four sixes in a pivotal third-wicket partnership with Rassie van der Dussen (43*) as the Proteas successfully chased down the target of 144 for victory with 10 balls to spare.

JOHANNESBURG - Aiden Markram’s fourth T20 international half-century helped guide South Africa to their first victory of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup against the West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Markram produced an unbeaten 51 off 26 deliveries in a pivotal third-wicket partnership with Rassie van der Dussen (43) as the Proteas successfully chased down the target of 144 for victory with 10 balls to spare.

The Caribbean side made a strong start at the crease after they lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

Openers Lendl Simmons (16) and Evin Lewis combined well for a 73-run, first-wicket stand, with the latter going onto top-score for his team with 56 off 35 balls.

That partnership was the highlight of the West Indies innings, as the South African bowlers maintained the pressure throughout, picking wickets at regular intervals during the middle and final stages to restrict their opponents to 143/8 after 20 overs.

Dwaine Pretorius’ supreme death bowling earned him standout figures of three for 17, while Keshav Maharaj (2/24), Kagiso Rabada (1/27), and Anrich Nortje (1/14) all pitched in with crucial wickets.

In reply, the Proteas took a measured approach to their chase and despite losing captain Temba Bavuma (2) early, made a positive start to reach the end of the powerplay on 42/1 with Reeza Hendricks (39 of 30 balls: 4 fours, 1 six) and Van der Dussen laying the platform.

The result was sealed in a convincing manner as Markram smashed a six on the penultimate delivery of the game to bring up a deserved 50 before a single wrapped up proceedings to give South Africa their first points in Group 1.

The Proteas next take on Sri Lanka on Saturday, 30 October, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.