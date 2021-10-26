Malema promises better services to Inanda residents

The EFF leader previously mentioned that the EFF's main priority in KwaZulu-Natal is eThekwini.

INANDA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has concluded his community meetings in Inanda, north of Durban on Tuesday, once again promising better governance.

The party leader previously mentioned that the EFF's main priority in KwaZulu-Natal is eThekwini.

While addressing those gathering in Inanda in a bid to convince them to vote for the party, he said if given the vote, he would give better service delivery.

“We want to restore the dignity of our people. We want to give you jobs in eThekwini, whether you’ve got matric or not.”

Malema also said load shedding may be used as an attempt to cheat during the counting of votes.

“They’re going to switch off the light, and when they switch off the lights, they are swapping the boxes. They will bring the boxes [with ballots] that they themselves voted on.”