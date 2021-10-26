Mabuyane granted interim interdict against PP report accusing him of corruption

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Public Works MEC Babalo Madikizela improperly benefitted and in her remedial action, ordered that the matter be investigated by the Hawks.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been granted an interim interdict suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s remedial action arising from her probe into more than R1 million for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial.

Mabuyane and Madikizela launched an urgent application to halt the remedial action until a decision is handed down on the second part of the application, which is to have Mkhwebane’s report reviewed and set aside.

Mkhwebane did not oppose the application for interim relief, which was granted by the Bhisho High Court on Tuesday morning.

Mabuyane’s lawyer, Ngqiqo Sakhela, said it was good news for his client, who could now fully direct his attention to the looming elections.

“Our client is the premier of the province, and he is also the chairperson of the ANC (in the Eastern Cape) and this happens at a critical time when he has to focus on the elections.”

Sakhela said the second part of the application to review and set aside Mkhwebane’s report was postponed sine die to allow for all the parties to file papers.

While the Hawks and Mkhwebane agreed to abide by the interim relief granted on Tuesday, they are opposing the bid to have Mkhwebane’s report reviewed and set aside.

