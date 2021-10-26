Jacob Zuma awaits court ruling on Billy Downer recusal application

Former President Jacob Zuma has accused Advocate Billy Downer of bias and leaking sensitive information relating to him and his case.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma will find out on Tuesday how the Pietermaritzburg High Court has decided in his application to have senior prosecutor Billy Downer recused from his corruption case.

Zuma will not be in court.

The former president is adamant that this corruption case may be compromised if Advocate Billy Downer stays on as prosecutor.

Zuma has accused Downer of sharing his private information, such as medical records, with others, including journalists.

So convinced is the former president of this, that he even laid a criminal complaint against Downer last week.

The prosecutor’s colleague, Vim Trengove, has dismissed the accusations as nothing but conspiracies.

Judgment on the recusal application is expected on Tuesday morning.

WATCH: Zuma awaits court ruling on Downer recusal application

