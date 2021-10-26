Gqeberha duo accused of murdering Vicky Terblanche set for bail bid on Wednesday

Reinhardt Leach and Dylan Cullis were apprehended after Vicky Terblanche's body was found buried in a shallow grave in a field in Greenbushes over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Two men who are accused of murdering a Gqeberha woman and then burying her body are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

Leach was in a relationship with the deceased. He'd reported her missing last Thursday.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "Two murder suspects, Reinhardt Leach and Dylan Cullis, appeared in the Gqeberha for the alleged murder of Vicky Terblanche. The case is remanded to Wednesday, the 27th of October, for a formal bail application."

In a separate case, 19-year-old Kyle Barnes, who's accused of murdering his 16-year-old pregnant girlfriend, will also apply for bail later this week.

He was apprehended last week after Cynthia Williams' body was dug up in the backyard of his family home in Kamesh.

She'd been reported missing the week before.

