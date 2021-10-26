Govt urged to intervene as truck drivers block the N3 in the FS

Free State police say about 30 drivers parked their trucks on the highway near Montrose, demanding that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula address them.

The Road Freight Association is on Tuesday calling on government to take urgent measures to re-open the N3 highway in the Free State where truck drivers have blocked the road.

They are angry over foreigners driving trucks using the same road.

This busy route is seen as one of the country's economic channels where food and other essentials are transported between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The N3 Toll Concession's Thania Dhoogra said: “Law enforcement officials are on scene monitoring the situation closely. Road users are advised to delay travel to this area.”