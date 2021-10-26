Go

Godongwana's maiden MTBPS to be tabled on 11 November - Treasury

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the finance department said that the postponement was due to the local government elections due to take place next Monday.

New Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana at the swearing in ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 6 August 2021. Picture: GCIS.
JOHANNESBURG - Treasury has announced that the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) will be tabled on 11 November.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was due to give his first address on 4 November.

