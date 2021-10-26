Godongwana's maiden MTBPS to be tabled on 11 November - Treasury

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the finance department said that the postponement was due to the local government elections due to take place next Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury has announced that the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) will be tabled on 11 November.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was due to give his first address on 4 November.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the finance department said that the postponement was due to the local government elections due to take place next Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.