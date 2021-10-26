Fire breaks out at Groote Schuur Hospital, no injuries reported

Firefighters are on the scene and no injuries have been reported.

CAPE TOWN - A fire has broken out at the Groote Schuur Hospital on Tuesday.

Firefighters are on the scene and no injuries have been reported.

Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said: “The fire brigade is on the scene, there is no patient or staff that is in danger. The only problem is that the telephone lines at the hospital are down.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.