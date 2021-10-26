Disgruntled Emfuleni residents say it’s time for new party to take over from ANC

Residents and rate payers say they feel the effects of the broken municipality every day with a lack of basic service delivery and a sense that elected officials don't care enough to even try.

EVERTON - With just five days to go until the nation chooses new municipal representatives, residents in the troubled Emfuleni Municipality said it was time for a change.

Evaton falls under the Emfuleni Municipality - an African National Congress (ANC)-run body - that was placed under administration in 2018 and is in debt to the tune of more than R4.5 billion.

Jack Phakate has lived in Everton for almost 10 years and with every election cycle, there's been a new round of shiny promises.

But, he told Eyewitness News on Monday that the better life he was been promised since 1994 was yet to become a reality.

“Sometimes, you will find that they have not even fetched the rubbish they are supposed to fetch and everything is a mess but at the end of the day, we are expected to pay for services.”

Phakate is not alone in his complaints; service delivery issues have troubled this area for years and often spilling into protest action.

Residents told Eyewitness News there were issues with rubbish collection and in the heat of summer, large sections of the neighbourhood were blanketed in the stench of sewage because of faulty mains that hadn't been dealt with.

Phakisa Mokoena from the local ratepayer’s association is angry about the state of the neighbourhood and believes the council isn't even bothering to try and deliver.

Everton is one of many such broken towns and suburbs across the nation where residents have increasingly lost hope and faith in the local government structures.

The area is home to around 700,000 people with sky high unemployment running to about 70% of the population.

Residents have told Eyewitness News the situation has only gotten worse, accusing elected officials of not even trying to fix the many issues they faced daily.

The Democratic Alliance’s Pieter Verbeek agrees, saying it was the citizens and ratepayers who had to bear the brunt of officials’ underperformance.

The ANC denies it's to blame for the state of the municipality even though it's been in control there since 1994.

During the last local government elections in 2016, it's majority eroded considerably, dropping to 56% from 70% in 2011.

Opposition parties, along with the clutch of independents forming part of Mmusi Maimane's One South Africa Movement, are hoping these will be the elections that change the game for Emfuleni.

