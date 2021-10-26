Go

Dealing with failing eyesight & bullying, CT teen prays for corneal transplant

Thyneeca Adonis is partially blind and has been battling to pass grade 8 because she's struggling to read and study. Her unemployed mother has been battling to raise funds for a corneal transplant.

Thyneeca Adonis. Picture: Supplied.
Thyneeca Adonis. Picture: Supplied.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Lotus River mother is desperate for financial assistance to save her daughter's eyesight.

Thirteen-year-old Thyneeca Adonis was recently diagnosed with Keratoconus and needs a corneal transplant that will cost more than R100,000.

She also needs special contact lenses that cost R20,000 during the estimated two-year waiting period for the operation.

Thyneeca is partially blind and has been battling to pass grade 8 because she's struggling to read and study.

Her unemployed mother has been battling to raise funds for a corneal transplant.

“She actually had a meltdown yesterday where she just broke down and she actually cried and I cried because I didn't know what to say to her,” Thyneeca’s mother said.

Sadly, the young girl has also been subjected to bullying.

“Children are making fun of me and I trust that God will open doors for us and I will take all the help that I can,” said the little girl.

Her name means "gift from God", and she'd been praying that her sight will be saved.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA