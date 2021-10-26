Dealing with failing eyesight & bullying, CT teen prays for corneal transplant Thyneeca Adonis is partially blind and has been battling to pass grade 8 because she's struggling to read and study. Her unemployed mother has been battling to raise funds for a corneal transplant. Lotus River

Thyneeca Adonis

Keratoconus CAPE TOWN - A Lotus River mother is desperate for financial assistance to save her daughter's eyesight. Thirteen-year-old Thyneeca Adonis was recently diagnosed with Keratoconus and needs a corneal transplant that will cost more than R100,000. She also needs special contact lenses that cost R20,000 during the estimated two-year waiting period for the operation. #CornealTransplant Several fundraisers will be held in November, and a backabuddy campaign has been launched in a bid to raise the required funds. LP https://t.co/VECuwSO1y9 pic.twitter.com/MMd9tR3q0r EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 25, 2021 Thyneeca is partially blind and has been battling to pass grade 8 because she's struggling to read and study. Her unemployed mother has been battling to raise funds for a corneal transplant. “She actually had a meltdown yesterday where she just broke down and she actually cried and I cried because I didn't know what to say to her,” Thyneeca’s mother said. #CornealTransplant Her mother, Elizanne has been unemployed since the start of the pandemic and is battling to raise the necessary funds. About R20 000 is required for special contact lenses, and over R100 000 is needed for a corneal operation. LP pic.twitter.com/w9o2oyqVNs EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 25, 2021

Sadly, the young girl has also been subjected to bullying.

“Children are making fun of me and I trust that God will open doors for us and I will take all the help that I can,” said the little girl.

Her name means "gift from God", and she'd been praying that her sight will be saved.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.