Court dismisses Zuma bid to have prosecutor Downer recused from corruption case

Former President Jacob Zuma accused Advocate Billy Downer of bias and leaking sensitive information relating to him and his case, claiming that Downer had shared his private information, such as medical records, with others, including journalists.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's application to have senior prosecutor Billy Downer recused from his corruption case.

Zuma accused Downer of bias and leaking sensitive information relating to him and his case, claiming that Downer had shared his private information, such as medical records, with others, including journalists.

The former president was adamant that this corruption case may be compromised if Advocate Downer stayed on as prosecutor.

Judge Piet Koen ruled that the 14 grounds of Zuma's attack on Downer were largely speculative and based on hearsay evidence.

"I conclude in regard to the 14 specific grounds raised, commenting on each individually, that many were based on speculation or suspicion or are based on inadmissible hearsay evidence and not on fact," Judge Koen said.

The court also directed that Zuma's corruption case proceed to trial.

WATCH: Court hands down ruling on Zuma's Downer recusal application

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.