Cele: Police investigators have made progress in Moti brothers' kidnapping case

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that a lot of technological resources had been put in place from the police headquarters to solve the crime.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that despite the kidnapping of four young Polokwane brothers being a “difficult case”, investigators had made progress.

The Moti brothers case came to light and gained much attention when desperate pleas were made on social media platforms after they were snatched last Wednesday by seven gunmen.

Despite a public outcry for their safe return, there’s been no breakthrough or demand for ransom from their wealthy family.

Minister Cele said there was a multi-approach team, including the Social Development Department and others, to deal with the Moti brothers’ case.

“It’s a difficult case, but no doubt we have made progress. There are follow-ups on matters. Up to this point, we are hopeful that the police will crack the case,” he said.

The siblings were kidnapped by a group of what appeared to be sophisticated criminals while on their way to school.

