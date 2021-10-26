Campaigning in Soweto, Ramaphosa assures residents ANC doing things differently

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa made several stops in Johannesburg on Monday as the days draw nearer to election day.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has made another attempt to convince communities to vote in a city that once slipped out of the governing party’s grasp.

Ramaphosa made several stops in Johannesburg on Monday as the days draw nearer to election day.

The ANC knows that it has to work extra hard in a metro like Johannesburg because it has tasted defeat before.

In 2016, the party lost the city to the Democratic Alliance (DA) before clawing its way back to power with the help of voting partners when Herman Mashaba resigned as mayor.

Ramaphosa, who has been a lot more visible in Johannesburg in recent weeks, continued with his campaign for votes on Monday, piling on the promises.

After visiting Orange Farm, he left for Soweto where the issues raised by members of the public were not new.

Ramaphosa appealed for patience, assuring them that the governing party would now do things differently.

"We are saying that we know what needs to be done," the party leader said.

Ramaphosa wrapped up his campaign in Alexandra and Riverside on the other side of the city.

