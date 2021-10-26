Bonteheuwel boy (12) recovering after being shot in gang crossfire

He sustained several gunshot wounds during Sunday evening's gun battle.

CAPE TOWN - A 12-year-old boy is in recovery after getting caught in the crossfire between rival gangs in Bonteheuwel.

No arrests have yet been made.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi: "Police units responded to a complaint at about 20.50pm near to Yellowwood Street in Bonteheuwel as a result of local gang members firing shots upon each other. In the process, a 12-year-old boy sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment."

