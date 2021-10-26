Bo-Kaap residents still not convinced by DA’s promises

A cheering crowd, loud music and the occasional hoot of a Vuvuzela brought Bo-Kaap residents out of their homes on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Some residents in the Cape Town suburb of Bo-Kaap are questioning the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s election promises, with less than a week to go before the polls open.

The area forms part of ward 77, a traditional DA stronghold, and it on Tuesday saw the party's mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis and provincial Premier Alan Winde take their campaign to the colourful streets.

The DA's candidate for mayor of the City of Cape Town Mayor Hill-Lewis was on the hustings in the neighbourhood, promising a vote for his party will improve the lives of all residents.

“People are really annoyed with load shedding. It’s great that we’re able to talk to them about the plan that we’ve put on the table – we’re the only party that has put a plan on the table to end load shedding in Cape Town over time.”

But these Bo-Kaap residents were not convinced.

“Housing, water… everything is not right,” said one resident.

When asked if he’s going to vote for the DA, this resident said: “You must be joking.”

The area, with its rich and multicultural history, forms part of ward 77, which includes communities like Vredehoek, Gardens and Oranjezicht.

The ward is a DA stronghold with that party garnering 89% of the vote in the last local government elections.