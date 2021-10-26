Basic Education Dept not expecting matric exam crisis after power cuts extended

More than half a million matrics across the country will be sitting to write the English Paper One on Wednesday and there were worries that the power cuts would delay their travel plans to exam halls.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that it was not expecting a final-year exam "crisis" now that power cuts had been extended.

On Tuesday morning, Eskom admitted that it was battling to keep the lights on and announced that it would be switching off power according to the stage two schedule until at least the weekend.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga urged parents and guardians to make sure that pupils leave their homes earlier to avoid traffic jams caused by blackouts.

"It's just pen to paper, natural light is usually sufficient for that. As for transportation and the problems that could occur, we don't expect a crisis but we expect parents to work with us and ensure that we create as much comfort as possible for our candidates," Mhlanga said.

