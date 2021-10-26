Alleged Nigerian internet dating scammers due in court for bail applications

The Nigerian men, who investigators said belonged to an international crime syndicate called the Black Axe, are accused of creating fake online profiles and duping unsuspecting victims into parting with their money.

CAPE TOWN - Eight alleged internet dating fraudsters will make their bid for bail in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The Nigerian men, who investigators said belonged to an international crime syndicate called the Black Axe, are accused of creating fake online profiles and duping unsuspecting victims into parting with their money.

It's believed that the group took around R100 million from their victims.

They were arrested last week through the collaboration of high-level investigators, including the FBI.

The State has made it clear that it would oppose bail.

As National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila explained, they believed that the accused were a flight risk.

"They're likely to tamper with evidence electronically and some are in the country illegally as their passports have expired."

The men face charges in the United States relating to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

They've allegedly been stealing money from dozens of people in romance scams since 2011.

