7 years after Senzo Meyiwa's murder, AfriForum says mastermind still not caught

Former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead while visiting his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's home in Vosloorus in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Tuesday marks exactly seven years since former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed, and in the absence of any convictions, many are worried that the mastermind behind his murder is still on the loose.

It's taken six years for arrests to be made and five men charged with Meyiwa's murder are expected to stand trial in April.

But lobby group Afriforum, which has been assisting the family with investigations, is adamant that the instigator has not been arrested.

Head of private prosecution, Gerrie Nel: "If we cannot convince the State to add other people then certainly we should now concentrate on these five people and finalise the trial but I reiterate if we're dealing with a contract killing, which we believe, and certainly you must have the mastermind charged with all the other suspects just to have success in the matter."

