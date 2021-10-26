14-year-old girl found half naked, with throat slit near Strandfontein Beach

She was left for dead in an area infamous for the dumping of bodies.

CAPE TOWN - A 14-year-old girl has been found half naked and with her throat slit near Strandfontein Beach.

The girl was last seen by her family on Saturday.

It's understood a passer-by had been strolling near the dunes when he spotted the teenager and alerted police.

The victim remains hospitalised and sedated while arrest have yet to be made.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “Police attended to the crime scene at about 06:20 am. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl on the side of the road, half naked with serious injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.”

Swartbooi said her attacker(s) remained at large: “Police are investigating an attempted murder case and the suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

