'We're not safe here': Kagiso residents look to govt after deadly mass shooting

Police are investigating the murders of seven people and the wounding of five others, allegedly by a lone gunman.

JOHANNESBURG - Kagiso residents in the west of Johannesburg have called for improved policing after a deadly mass shooting in the area at the weekend.

Police are investigating the murders of seven people and the wounding of five others, allegedly by a lone gunman.

Police said that he shot a man, his girlfriend and their neighbour on Saturday night. He then reportedly continued shooting randomly as he left the house, killing more people, among them guests at a wedding next door.

One of the people who fell victim to Saturday night’s shooting on what had started out as a day of celebration was Phelani Dlamini. When Eyewitness News visited his family home, his mother could not hold back her tears.

Dlamini’s father, Prince Maliage, said that they were still shocked: “I will never forget what happened here. My son died and my other son is in hospital. This wedding robbed me of my child.”

Maliage said that it was unclear if the gunman was targeting any specific person at the ceremony.

“He came through the garage and shot everyone next door. He then came out shooting at us and everyone nearby. I don't believe he wanted to kill the wedding guests, he wanted those next door,” he added.

Meanwhile, wedding guest Masego Apolisi, who was shot in the arm, said that guests were screaming and running for cover.

“And people just started running. I don't know where the bullets came from and then I realized that I was shot. We're not safe here. We need government to intervene,” she said.

The motive for the attack was still unclear and police have not made any arrests yet.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.