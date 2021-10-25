WC matriculants to kick off finals exams with English papers

In the Western Cape, nearly 74,073 pupils will write the National Senior Certificate exams.

CAPE TOWN - Grade 12s are hitting the books a little harder this week as they'll sit for their final exams, which start in two days’ time.

The Western Cape Department of Education said the first exams to be written would be English Home Language, English First Additional Language and English Second Additional Language.

The subject with the largest number of candidates this year is Maths Literacy with more than 48,650 learners writing paper 1 on 5 November and paper 2 three days later.

Three subjects have just one candidate each, that's Sepedi Home Language, Isizulu Home Language, and Isizulu First Additional Language.

Some grade 12s have also been studying for the first-ever marine sciences paper.

The subject was introduced for grade 10s in 2019 at three schools in partnership with the Two Oceans Aquarium. Five schools now offer the subject.

The matric finals come with mammoth admin behind the scenes. Exams will be written at 486 examination centres, with 1,887 invigilators keeping an eye on proceedings

