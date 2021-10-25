Go

Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects to go on trial in April 2022

The five suspects were arrested and charged in October last year but have all maintained their innocence.

Five suspects - Khulela Themba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Chris Mncube, Mthokoziseni Zifozonke Mapisa and Sifiso Ntuli - appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on 27 October 2020. They are charged with the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa. The suspects refused to stand in the dock, saying they were innocent and would not answer for a crime they did not commit. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
JOHANNESBURG - The five men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa will go on trial on 11 April 2022.

The soccer star was shot dead in October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's house in Vosloorus.

