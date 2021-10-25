Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects to go on trial in April 2022

The five suspects were arrested and charged in October last year but have all maintained their innocence.

JOHANNESBURG - The five men implicated in the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa will go on trial on 11 April 2022.

The soccer star was shot dead in October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's house in Vosloorus.

