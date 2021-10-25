Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects due in court for pre-trial proceedings

The men were arrested and charged in October last year but have all maintained their innocence.

JOHANNESBURG - Five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, are expected to appear in the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday for pre-trial proceedings.

Meyiwa was shot in October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, at her mother’s house in Vosloorus.

It was exactly on the sixth anniversary of Meyiwa's murder that police arrested and charged Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mothobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphosa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli.

Almost a year to the day, they will return to court for pre-trial proceedings.

But getting to this point wasn’t easy.

After years of police investigations, delays, multiple theories and much confusion, lobby group AfriForum stepped in and offered to help the Meyiwa family.

While the group welcomed the arrests, it has maintained that the mastermind behind the soccer star’s murder was still on the loose.

Last October, police accidentally released an indictment showing that Khumalo communicated with the murder suspects.

Convicted KwaZulu-Natal hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli was recently been linked to Meyiwa's murder but it's unclear if he will join his co-accused to stand trial.

