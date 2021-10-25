Go

SA records 300 new COVID infections, 11 fatalities

Eleven more people have died after contracting the virus, taking South Africa's known death toll to 88,925.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
15 minutes ago

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 300 tests also came back positive, with the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic at over 2.9 million.

On the vaccine front, 21.3 million jabs have been administered in the country so far, however, many people still need to get their second Pfizer shots.

