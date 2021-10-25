SA records 300 new COVID infections, 11 fatalities

Eleven more people have died after contracting the virus, taking South Africa's known death toll to 88,925.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 300 tests also came back positive, with the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic at over 2.9 million.

On the vaccine front, 21.3 million jabs have been administered in the country so far, however, many people still need to get their second Pfizer shots.