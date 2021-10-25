SA records 300 new COVID infections, 11 fatalities
Eleven more people have died after contracting the virus, taking South Africa's known death toll to 88,925.
JOHANNESBURG - Eleven more people have died after contracting the virus, taking South Africa's known death toll to 88,925.
Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 300 tests also came back positive, with the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic at over 2.9 million.
On the vaccine front, 21.3 million jabs have been administered in the country so far, however, many people still need to get their second Pfizer shots.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 919 632 with 300 new cases reported. Today 11 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 925 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 811 439 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/Cd5tm63T45Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 24, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.