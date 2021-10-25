Rekiat Okpe's salon in Killarney caters for all your needs

Rekky’s Signature Hair and Nails Studio owner Rekiat Okpe said that she found working with South African hair very different from working with Nigerian hair.

Everything that Rekiat Okpe does sets her apart from those around her, and this includes the way she dresses, styles her hair and works. It is this uniqueness that transformed the dreams of a former village girl into an upmarket hairstylist. Originally from Nigeria, Okpe operates Rekky’s Signature Hair and Nails Studio, a hair salon in Killarney, Johannesburg, where those with upmarket taste go to look beautiful.

Speaking to Vutivi News, she said that she found working with South African hair very different from working with Nigerian hair. “South African women’s hair is kinky and has a lot of coils, whereas Nigerian women’s hair is very soft and curly, mainly due to the climate in Nigeria,” she said. “This has made working with their hair very enjoyable.”

Okpe said that coming from Nigeria, girls were expected to know how to do hair. “Growing up in Nigeria we were always expected to know how to plat hair and we used to practice on each other’s heads. If you didn’t know how to do hair, you were left out,” she explained. She said she started being a hairstylist at university while studying geography and regional planning.

“I started to charge significantly less than other hairstylists and this set me apart because when I came back from class, I would find a long line of people waiting to have their hair done,” Okpe said. The hairstylist moved to South Africa in 2004 where she hoped to continue studying to pursue her dream career as a geographer.

