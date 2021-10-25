Go

Ramaphosa: ANC is in a process of real renewal this time around

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was on a campaign trail in Gauteng ahead of the municipal elections next week Monday.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Chris Hani Multipurpose Community Centre in Orange Farm on 25 October 2021. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said the party was now in a process real renewal this time around.

Ramaphosa was on a campaign trail in Gauteng ahead of the municipal elections next week Monday.

Earlier on Monday, he was in Orange Farm and also took a turn at the Meadowlands Stadium.

The ANC president said the move to allow members of public to elect their own councillors showed how the party was committed to renew itself.

“This is the way the ANC is renewing itself; it is reconnecting with the people of our country.”

