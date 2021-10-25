Popcru raises concerns after Sir Lowry's Pass satellite police station robbed

Police said that the three suspects pretended that they needed help to certify documents when they pounced on two officers at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape are searching for three thieves who robbed the Sir Lowry's Pass satellite police station.

The men made off with firearms, cellphones and a laptop during the attack on Saturday night.

The pair were threatened with guns while the thieves tied them up and demanded keys to the safe.

They took two 9mm service pistols, three mobile phones and a laptop before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported and the Hawks are investigating.

Meanwhile, Popcru's Richard Mamabolo said that they were concerned: "As fortunate as it is that these police officers were not injured during the incident, it has become increasingly concerning that, at every instance, these attacks are becoming a norm and therefore compromising the much-needed service delivery stations are supposed to be providing to communities."

Just three months ago, three suspects also ransacked the Tsineng Police Station in the Northern Cape, fleeing with a cellphone, 23 firearms and over 200 rounds of ammunition.

