Modise: We've identified areas of concern ahead of elections

The security cluster was briefing the nation in Tshwane on its preparedness ahead of the local polls, which are just six days away.

JOHANNESBURG - Government on Monday said security threat assessments had revealed that the country was relatively stable and a conducive environment for free and fair elections.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise said all forms of violence would not be tolerated: “We’d like to remind South Africans that the incitement of violence is also a criminal offence. Interfering with the work of the IEC, interfering or threatening IEC officials is also a transgression that is punishable by law.”

She said government had also identified areas of concern that would be monitored: “We’ve had a look at the country as a whole and we have identified areas, which are a concern. We have ranked these areas in terms of low, medium and high-risk areas and we will be deploying accordingly.”