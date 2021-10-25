Missing EC woman's body in shallow grave, boyfriend arrested

Over the weekend, the body of Vicky Terblanche was discovered in the Gqeberha area after she'd been reported missing by her boyfriend last Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The bodies of two women have been found in shallow graves in the Eastern Cape in less than a week.

Over the weekend, the body of Vicky Terblanche was discovered in the Gqeberha area after she'd been reported missing by her boyfriend last Thursday.

The man has since been arrested, along with another suspect.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "After intense investigation, detectives, with the assistance of the K-9 search and rescue unit, found the body of the missing woman, Vicky Terblanche, buried in a shallow grave in an open field in green bushes. A post-mortem will be done to determine the cause of death."

Just last week, the body of 16-year-old Cynthia Williams was found buried in the back yard of her boyfriend's house in the Kariega area.

Police said that the teenager was pregnant.

Her 19-year-old boyfriend was apprehended.

