Makhura welcomes Special Tribunal's judgment in PPE matter involving Lehloenya

Former health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya had sought to force the premier, his government and other officials to contribute to any amount she was liable for.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has described the bid by former health CFO Kabelo Lehloenya to have him held officially and personally liable for irregular PPE contracts as desperate.

Lehloenya had sought to force the premier, his government and other officials to contribute to any amount she was liable for.

But on Monday, the Special Tribunal tossed the joinder application aside, saying she failed to establish a proper legal basis for this.

Lehloenya and others, including former head of the department professor Mkhululi Lukhele, were implicated in the Special Investigative Unit (SIU)’s probe into irregular PPE contracts and the millions paid to service providers.



The Special Tribunal’s judge Lebogang Modiba ruled that the former health CFO failed to establish a proper legal basis to attach her legal woes to Makhura.

Modiba said whatever defence Lehloenya believed she had against both the Gauteng provincial government and the premier, diminished her liability with the SIU and should be set out in her plea.

Meanwhile, Makhura has welcomed Monday’s developments, saying he hoped this set the record straight and that the SIU would be able to collect all monies taken illegally from the state.

His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: “We are happy with the judgment that will allow the SIU to continue doing its work.”

Costs for two counsels were also included in the judgment.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.