Mahlobo assures NW residents that water shortages are being addressed

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo said while long-term solutions to address the water crisis were necessary, they had put some short-term measures in place and water supply was being restored.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has assured North West residents that the water shortages in parts of the province are receiving urgent attention.

Mahlobo and Premier Bushy Maape held a press briefing on Monday afternoon in Mahikeng after taps in the capital and other areas ran dry partly because of a strike by Sedibeng Water employees over unpaid salaries.

“The financial position of our institution is not good; they were unable to do certain things. Those matters are being attended to and water is being returned. We know that certain parts of Mahikeng started having water, even certain parts yesterday started getting more water."

Mahlobo said he met with the premier and relevant partners, and they had agreed on five key points that would guarantee residents had water including the rollout of water tankers in affected areas.

