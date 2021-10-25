Go

Load shedding to hit you earlier than expected on Monday

The power utility said this was due to Kusile and Matimba power stations losing a combined 1,300 megawatts after they their units tripped tripped.

FILE: Picture: Supplied.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Monday announced that load shedding will kick in at 6 pm instead of 9 pm as previously stated.

