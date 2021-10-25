Load shedding to hit you earlier than expected on Monday

The power utility said this was due to Kusile and Matimba power stations losing a combined 1,300 megawatts after they their units tripped tripped.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Monday announced that load shedding will kick in at 6 pm instead of 9 pm as previously stated.

#Stage2 #loadshedding will be implemented now at 18:00, instead of at 21:00 as previously communicated. Unit 1 of Kusile & Matimba Unit 5 tripped, taking 1300MW of the grid. Loadshedding will continue as previously communicated. An update will be issued should the need arise Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 25, 2021

