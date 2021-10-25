Glass shortage, shipping delays slowing down Savanna production - manufacturer

The makers of the popular cider said that production had not stopped but that it had been slowed down by a global glass shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Savanna drinkers won’t be left high and dry this coming festive season after some alcohol outlets confirmed that there was a shortage of the popular alcoholic beverage.

“We want to start by apologising and reassuring South Africans that millions of litres of your favourite cider is still being produced each week and allocated to local retailers to make sure that you do not miss your favourite crisp and dry cider, over the festive season. We are sorry for the low stock levels in stores but we are trying to keep up with you,” Eugene Lenford, marketing manager for the Savanna Cider said in a statement.

The statement also said that shipping delays had also been impacted by the pandemic which had left a number of suppliers and producers on the back foot in the last twelve months.

While makers of South Africa’s premium cider were apologetic for the shortage, they were also celebrating the growing demand for their product.

“The demand for Savanna's range of premium ciders has exceeded supply for an extended period, but the premium cider producer is investing in additional capacity and working on a number of short, medium and long-term solutions to remedy this with glass and other suppliers to avoid future shortages.”

Savanna drinkers have also been urged not to buy in bulk as plans are in place to recover and ensure a steady supply: “Savanna Premium Cider will continue to be available over the festive season in greater volumes than in previous years. We urge South Africans to be patient and are encouraged not to buy in bulk and to continue to only consume alcohol safely and responsibly,” the statement said.

