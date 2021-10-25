Gauteng residents warned of flooded roads as heavy rain hits

Some parts of Johannesburg and Tshwane are already experiencing localised flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - With showers predicted for most of this week, Gauteng residents have been warned of flooded roads that could possibly lead to road accidents.

Some parts of Johannesburg and Tshwane are already experiencing localised flooding on Monday.

Tshwane Emergency Services deputy chief Charles Mabaso said: “The wet road weather conditions may be extremely slippery, exacerbated by the blossoming of the Jacaranda trees.”

