Ex-Gauteng Health Dept CFO's bid to have Makhura held liable in PPE matter fails

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health Department chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya’s attempt to have Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his government held officially and personally liable along with her for the personal protective equipment (PPE) saga has been struck off by the Special Tribunal.

The tribunal, in a judgment handed down on Monday morning, dismissed a third-party notice application brought forward by the axed Health Department CFO to involve the premier in her own legal challenges.

Judge Lebogang Modiba ruled that Lehoenya failed to establish a proper legal basis for the rejoinder of Makhura in both his personal and official capacity.

Lehloenya’s actions follow an application by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) against her and former Gauteng Health head of department Mkhululi Lukhele to recover money paid to personal protective equipment service providers illegally.

While the two had opposed the main action, Lehoenya also filed an amended plea alleging that the contracts were a result of a centralised procurement system under Makhura’s watch.

