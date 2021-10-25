Eskom working hard to keep the lights on for election day - Oberholzer

Eskom's chief operating officer, Jan Oberholzer, said the risk of further blackouts would be kept to a minimum come voting day.

CAP TOWN - With the local government elections around the corner, Eskom said it was committed to ensuring that power cuts would not affect voting.

There were fears the current load shedding might impact some polling stations.

Eskom management has given an update on the state of the system on Monday.

The power utility said that power cuts would unfortunately continue into Tuesday because emergency generators could not be sustained.

But chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said the risk of further black outs would be kept to a minimum come voting day.

He added that officials had met with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).



“Our distribution colleagues are working closely with the IEC to make sure that electricity will be available. Our generation, transmission and distribution colleagues will be on standby at the end of this week until after voting has taken place,” he said.

Oberholzer said that they were concerned about the utility's generation division, citing a number of incidents.

Oberholzer again apologised for the continued mass outages.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.