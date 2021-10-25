Eskom suspends day time power cuts, stage 2 set for Monday, Tuesday night

The power utility said that a unit at its Koeberg plant went offline on Sunday, putting its aging and unreliable infrastructure under more pressure.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage two power cuts were suspended on Monday morning but Eskom will be switching off power again on Monday and Tuesday night to replenish energy reserves for the week ahead.

Meanwhile, City Power claims that its customers will not be affected by power cuts in the next few days.

The City of Joburg recently struck a deal to secure an additional 220 megawatts from the privately-owned Kelvin power station.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the extra power capacity will be able to offset the inconvenience of rolling blackouts, at least for now.

"We'd like to inform our customers that we are not load shedding as per Eskom's directive - they will be implementing stage two load shedding due to capacity constraints. We, therefore, believe that due to this extra capacity, we will be able to cushion the residents of the City of Johannesburg from the inconvenience of load shedding stage one and two."

However, many customers said that City Power was not telling the truth.

They've blasted the utility on social media, insisting that they were left in the dark even after the company's assurance that the lights would stay on.

