Eskom's Oberholzer apologises for latest bout of power cuts

Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer said that South Africans had to endure 32 power cuts days since 1 April, which was a serious problem.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has again apologised to South Africans for the latest bout of mass power cuts, saying that this was due to the breakdown of emergency generators.

Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer and colleagues have given an update on the state of the power system, which has again been hit by breakdowns.

"Unfortunately, as of today, we've had quite a few days of load shedding, 32 in total and that compared to the 47 we had for the whole of the financial year of last year and it is really concerning for us."

He's apologised for the current spell of blackouts.

He said that the use of emergency generators was not sustainable.

"I'd like to sincerely apologise for the bout load shedding we are experiencing currently," Oberholzer said.

Oberholzer has given the assurance the utility would not be affected by wet coal and had taken the necessary steps.

"We believe that we are ready, better than last year when we had the thing with the cyclone but we believe that we are ready for the rain."

