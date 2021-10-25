Dirco condemns detaining of Sudan PM, govt officials amid a 'coup'

The military’s general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has declared a state of emergency and announced a formation of a new government in what activists have denounced as a 'coup'.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has weighed in on the political and economic crisis unfolding in Sudan amid the dissolution of civilian rule there and the arrest of political leaders by soldiers.

The military’s general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has declared a state of emergency and announced a formation of a new government in what activists have denounced as a "coup" on Monday.

Protesters have taken to the streets of the capital Khartoum and there are now reports of people wounded.

Military and civilian leaders have been at odds since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown two years ago and a transitional government was set up.

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it was concerned by the unfolding events in Sudan.

Department's spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “We reject and condemn any attempt to unconstitutionalise the change of government. South Africa calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the prime minister and government officials detained by the security forces.”

