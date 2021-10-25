City Power makes U-turn on power cuts, says Joburg won't be excluded

In its initial explanation, City Power said that it recently signed an extension of a power purchase agreement with the Kelvin power station, which would help it keep the lights on.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has backtracked on its commitment to protect customers from stage one and stage two power cuts following a meeting with Eskom.

The two utilities met on Sunday after City Power promised customers that it would not cut off power to Joburg residents despite Eskom's instruction that it had to extend the power cuts to Tuesday morning.

However, angry cutomers lashed out at the utility on social media over the weekend when they had to put up with rolling blackouts like the rest of the country.

“However, we met Eskom on site, on Sunday, where they presented a very valid case why the city should comply and assist in their capacity challenges, which forces them to basically to load shed. We have agreed with Eskom that for now we will load shed, while we explore technical possibilities that will see Johannesburg fully or partially excluded from load shedding in future considering the extra capacity that we are getting,” City Power's Isaac Mangena.

