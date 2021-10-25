Avbob announces R10 million disaster relief fund for small businesses

The company hopes to help keep SMMEs in business with the fund. Avbob CEO Carl van Der Riet said the initiative was essential.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Funeral company Avbob has joined the list of big businesses that have pledged to support their smaller counterparts that felt the brunt of the July civil unrest. It has announced a disaster relief fund for small businesses to the tune of R10-million.

The company hopes to help keep SMMEs in business with the fund. Avbob CEO Carl van Der Riet said the initiative was essential. “As a responsible corporate citizen, Avbob believes that it is critical that we provide assistance to the communities they serve and those that were affected especially to SMMEs and uninsured businesses,” he said.

“Avbob is deeply involved and committed to the communities we serve through a wide spectrum of initiatives ultimately aimed at the improvement of lives.”

The fund has already provided R2.5-million to support 16 uninsured businesses, NGOs and organisations. And Avbob’s Isipingo Life office has identified six informal traders, who would receive packages consisting of a gazebo, tablecloth, a chair and stock such as fruit, vegetables and snacks.

