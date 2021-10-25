AIC willing to go back to negotiation table if ANC needs coalition partners

The party used its four seats to assist the ANC gain control of the Ekurhuleni Metro in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Independent Congress (AIC) while angry with the African National Congress (ANC) and threatening court action over the latter’s failure to uphold a 2016 coalition agreement, said it was willing to go back to the negotiation table should the ANC need coalition partners after the upcoming local government polls.

The Matatiele-based party used its four seats to assist the ANC gain control of the Ekurhuleni Metro in 2016 where the ANC set up a five-a-side committee to deliberate over the matter.

But the AIC said now, after numerous delays, it would take the governing party to the Constitutional Court as it had failed to fulfil its end of a deal to incorporate the town of Matatiele into KwaZulu-Natal from the Eastern Cape.

The AIC was born out of efforts to reverse the demarcation.

AIC spokesperson Aubrey Mhlongo said while the relationship with the ANC had shown good governance in Ekurhuleni, the ANC had not been honest and needed to be taught a lesson.

“They haven’t fulfilled their end of the bargain. In other words, what they promised to do for us never happened. Nonetheless, I think the negotiations will be back on the table if that need arises.”

