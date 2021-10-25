AfriForum: Mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder still out there

The lobby group has been helping the family of the slain soccer star with investigations while the case drags on.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum maintains that the mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder is still out there.

It's been seven years since Meyiwa was killed at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus.

On Monday, five men charged in connection with the murder appeared in court - and the case was postponed to next April.

AfriForum's Gerrie Nel said: “I do believe there is a strong enough case and we will certainly proceed with our consultations with the investigating team and hope that we will be briefed on latest developments and then we will have a better idea.”

