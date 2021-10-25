2 Ethiopian nationals due in court in connection with Gauteng, WC kidnappings

The Ethiopian nationals were arrested in Soweto on Friday after holding 11 of their own countrymen captive at a storage facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men are expected in a Soweto court on Monday in connection with an alleged kidnapping ring that’s been operating in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“Five of the 11 victims are from the Western Cape. Two were kidnapped in Harare, two in Paarl and one in Worcester. The other six victims are all from other provinces. Two Ethiopian suspects aged 20, and 23, expected to make a court appearance in Orlando and then they will be brought to the Western Cape to face the charges against them.” the police's Andre Traut said.

