13-year-old Thyneeca Adonis needs your help to get her eyesight back

The girl from Lotus River was diagnosed with Keratoconus a month ago and has 90% vision loss in her right eye and only 50% vision in her left.

CAPE TOWN - An unemployed mother is hoping to give her daughter the gift of sight, but to do so, she needs funding.

Thyneeca Adonis, aged 13, needs a corneal transplant that will cost more than a R100,000.

Adonis has had a tough life, having been born prematurely and suffering a stroke at the age of two.

Now the 13-year-old is failing every term since starting high school this year.

However, Elizanne Adonis said her daughter had always been a fighter.

She believes her child's eyesight will eventually be restored, but is in desperate need of funding as the girl requires special contact lenses that cost about R20,000, even before a corneal transplant that amounts to over R100,000.

“Normally, you can have laser treatment done and all those things. In her case though, the lining of her eye is already too thin so they can't do laser treatments. The only alternative would be a corneal transplant.”

Several fundraisers are lined up for November and a BackaBuddy campaign has been launched.

You can make donations on her backabuddy page.