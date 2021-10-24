We will deal with corruption decisively, Ramaphosa tells traditional leaders
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa assured traditional leaders and pastors in the Vhembe district in Limpopo that the party would deal with corruption decisively.
Ramaphosa was in the region on Saturday as part of his party's local government elections campaign. Political parties are making the most of last-minute campaigning ahead of polls on 1 November.
He earlier addressed a public meeting where he emphasised the need for clean municipalities.
He wrapped up his visit there with a meeting with traditional leaders and pastors.
DRUMMING UP KWAZULU-NATAL SUPPORT
ANC Deputy President David Mabuza spent the day garnering support in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mabuza faced tough questions ranging from the lack of electricity and water to service delivery issues including roads, housing, and high unemployment in the area.
He told those in attendance to not only focus on the issues in the area but to also find solutions.
COPE PROMISES TO IMPROVE LIVING CONDITIONS
Meanwhile, the Congress of the People (Cope) has promised to improve the living conditions of residents in Hammanskraal should they take over the City of Tshwane.
Tshwane is led by the Democratic Alliance, which has been in power since 2016 while the ANC had been in charge ever since the metro was formed in 2000.
Cope’s Dennis Bloom said residents of Refiloe township told party president Mosiuoa Lekota how their calls for better service delivery had fallen on deaf ears.
