We will deal with corruption decisively, Ramaphosa tells traditional leaders

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa assured traditional leaders and pastors in the Vhembe district in Limpopo that the party would deal with corruption decisively.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured traditional leaders and pastors in the Vhembe district in Limpopo that the party would deal with corruption decisively.

Ramaphosa was in the region on Saturday as part of his party's local government elections campaign. Political parties are making the most of last-minute campaigning ahead of polls on 1 November.

He earlier addressed a public meeting where he emphasised the need for clean municipalities.

He wrapped up his visit there with a meeting with traditional leaders and pastors.