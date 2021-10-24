Taxi drivers come to rescue of hijacked woman and recover her car

It is alleged that two suspects hijacked the 38-year-old woman at gunpoint along Eloff Extension.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi drivers in the Johannesburg CBD came to the rescue of a woman who was hijacked and kidnapped.

It is alleged that two suspects hijacked the 38-year-old woman at gunpoint along Eloff Extension.

They jumped into her car and drove off with her. They then dropped her off at Faraday Taxi rank where she screamed for help and the taxi drivers came to her rescue. The drivers apprehended one suspect and the vehicle was recovered.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear before Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on 25 October.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.