SAMA calls for COVID-19 booster shots for healthcare workers

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (SAMA) is calling for COVID-19 booster shots for healthcare workers.

With South Africa in good supply of vaccines, the association says that booster shots for frontline healthcare workers should be made available immediately.

SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said the booster shots would ensure the continued health of healthcare workers and reduce transmissions in facilities.

Coetzee stressed that the additional jabs would become more necessary as new variants of COVID-19 arose.

